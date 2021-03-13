Rohr’s sentimental Eagles list!

In football, goal scorers are the kings of the game. The strikers generally get more of the attention in the game. Fans and stakeholders of the game reckon more with the scorers and of course the creative players who can dribble to create chances for strikers. These creative players also score goals. It is not a surprise that the Federation of International Football Associations, the Confederation of African Football and other top football bodies give the annual Best Player Award mostly to strikers or scorers.

Goal indeed is the name of the game. Over the years, Nigeria has produced quality strikers. In the modern era, the late Rasidi Yekini stands out as a scorer of high repute. There were also notable ones like Richard Owobokiri, Uwem Ekarika, Victor Agali, Victor Ikpeba, Jonathan Akpoborie, Chukwu Ndukwe, Julius Aghahowa, Obafemi Martins, Ikechuckwu Uche, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Odion Ighalo just to mention a few. Many support strikers and playmakers have also excelled in the game at the continental and global stage.

In recent times, Paul Onuachu of Genk FC Belgium has been in the form of his life with his club. This term, he has scored 26 goals and he is one of the highest scorers in Europe. It is a surprise that he has not been a hit in the Eagles but this could be largely due to the coaching philosophy of the team. All the same, it was a shock that that Onuachu who on current form is the most in-form player of Nigeria abroad failed to make the cut in the 24-man shortlist released by manager Gernot Rohr for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho in the last week of March.

Rohr placed Onuachu on standby along with six other players. This is so absurd and ridiculous. The best player failed to make the cut while fringe players and clubless captain, Ahmed Musa, were on the list. Rohr has argued that Musa was invited to train and gain better form to motivate the younger ones but if this was done for him, then Onuachu should have been accommodated anyhow. Onuachu is not a bad player. It is up to the coach to build the team and make them to play to the strengths of the striker.

Rohr should have travelled to Belgium to meet with the coach of Genk and ask how he was getting the best from the Nigerian. He can also watch the player live to see how the team plays with him as the pointman. Sad enough, Victor Osimhen of Napoli, the country’s number one striker, is not in tip-top shape. He has been in and out of injury in recent weeks. Osimhen is the only natural Number 9 among the eight forwards.

If this is about style, the coach has to be flexible by changing pattern to suit the striker simply because he can deliver if the manager can create a style to get his best. In the past six months, Ahmed Musa has been unattached and so by inviting him for sentimental reasons, you cannot drop a player that is obviously the best Nigerian player on current form.

It is also sad Rohr is so powerful to the extent that there is no one to question his actions. He should be subjected to higher authorities for evaluation. Top national coaches abroad especially in Europe are made to defend any list they come up with.

They meet with technical men in the federation and also meet with journalists to feed the public with reasons why each of the players make the cut. The story is not the same in Nigeria. John Noble of Enyimba got the nod as one of the three keepers invited but the issue is more domestic players deserve the chance to reduce the financial burden on the federation since only 18 players will make the match day squad. Again, why is Rohr not inviting home-based outfield players into the Eagles? It has always been goalkeepers. Rohr cannot love Nigeria more than Nigerians. He should be called to order. The free hand given to him is too much and it is affecting the results being posted by the team. The match against Squirrels of Benin is decisive and our best should be on parade. The key is goal scoring and Onuachu is needed even if he is to come in from the bench. He can even play with Osimhen upfront.

