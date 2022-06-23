ROI: Telcos realise N400bn in 2021

Telecommunications companies in Nigeria grossed N400 billion gains in 2021. According to a report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the licensed telecom companies committed N2.85 trillion investment to their operations in 2021 and generated N3.25 trillion as revenue at the end of the year, leading to N400 billion surplus. Also, the Commission noted that while operators spent the sum of N1.126 trillion as capital expenditure (CAPEX), their operating expenses (OPEX) gulped N1.721 trillion.

GSM operators, including MTN, Globacom, Airtel, Smile Communications and Ntel made the lagest investment and corresponding revenue generation in the year. Collectively, the GSM companies spent N1.124 trillion and N1.658 trillion as CAPEX and OPEX and generated N2.774 trillion as annual revenue. Operators in the fixed wired services sub-sector of the industry generated the second highest revenue of N375.038 billion in the year under review, having committed N60.919 million and N534.159 million to CAPEX and OPEX respectively.

This is followed by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). On the aggregate, they committed N3.606 billion and N48.426 billion to CAPEX and OPEX respectively to generate N59.993 billion revenue. According to the 77-page document by the regulator, value added service (VAS) providers in the sector raked in a whooping N32.919 billion after spending N335.871 million and N10.123 billion as capital and operating expenditure respectively. The report, which also captured collocation sharing and infrastructure sharing indicated that infrastructure pro-viders in the sector recorded N266.263 million CAPEX and N2.329 billion OPEX and generated N3.072 billion as income in 2021. Meanwhile other telecoms operators in the country, apart from the aforementioned subsector, posted N2.445 billion revenue, with their aggregate CAPEX and OPEX touching N171.472 million and N899.868 million respectively. The NCC’s 2021 Subscriber/ Network Data Annual Report disclosed the financial activities in the telecoms sector as at December 2021.

The Commission stated that the provision of up to date in-dustry statistics is a responsibility imposed on each operator by the Nigerian Communications Commission through the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003. It disclosed that each company as directed by the Commission is supposed to give up to date statistics and financial reports of their activities and operations within a stipulated period in order to give direction on the regulatory framework.

The Act empowers the Commission to, amongst other functions, facilitate private investment and entry into the Nigerian telecoms market for the provision of telecoms services as well as supply of equipment and facilities, licensing companies to provide communications services, create much-needed conducive environment for investors in the telecoms environment, ensure fair competition amongst players in the industry and ensure that subscribers are protected from unfair practices by telecommunications providers. However, New Telegraph gathered that majority of the companies do not present their true financials to the Commission. The Federal Government, it was learnt, is entitled to 2.5 per cent of the revenue after tax of the big companies and 1.5 per cent of the small scale companies in telecoms industry. The companies are however said not to be presenting an accurate financial data as a way not to remit the due revenue to the coffer of government, leading to revenue drain in the sector.

