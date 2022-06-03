Opinion

Role of counsellors in suicide mediation and assistance

In the last couple of months, there have been frequent news reports of
domestic violence, attempted suicide and suicide cases in Nigeria.
Previous research revealed how Nigerians struggle with depression. It
is hard to say if the incidence is increasing or increased internet access
is   making us  more   aware  of   their prevalence   because as   a   nation,
information gathering, documentation and access is challenging.
Suicide is a global phenomenon that occurs throughout the world.
Mental   disorders,   including   depression,   bipolar   disorders,
schizophrenia, personality disorders, anxiety disorders, and substance
abuse  including  alcoholism and the use of  benzodiazepines  are risk
factors while some suicide are impulsive due to stress, such as from
#nancial di$iculties troubles with relationship, or bullying.
It has been one of the major causes of mortality worldwide. It is a
human   tragedy   that   accounts   for   an   estimated   one   million   deaths
annually.
This translates to at least one death resulting from suicide every forty
seconds. The magnitude of the problem is further compounded by the
fact that the incidence of attempted suicide is about twenty-#ve times or
more than that of completed suicide.
Every   act   of   suicide   has   a   negative   impact   on   at   least   six   other
individuals, as a result of this, family and friends are always left behind
to grieve and try to understand the reasons for the death, and reasons
why their love ones committed the act which may lead to their own
emotional anxiety.
Suicide rates have increased by about 60% percent over the last 40
years, thus constituting a major public health burden.
These   rates   are   grossly   underreported   globally   and   many   other
developing countries, including Nigeria, do not have meaningful records
of deaths and their causes.
There is paucity of information as regards the incidence of suicide and
suicidal behaviours in Nigeria, with the exception of few recent cases.
However, in any environment counsellors in all settings form essential
parts of the organisation in reducing suicidal acts since they serve as
key   professional   most   individuals   can   turn   to   for   help   on   matters
relating to general or personal challenges facing them.
The trend is one that cannot be quickly disputed as it is ongoing. The
demeaning aspect of suicide attempt in the contemporary Nigeria is
that it is carried out by youth. The youths are supposed to be the least
a$ected by suicide but reverse is the case especially in the tertiary
institutions where the rate of suicides are on the increase as records
have shown yet, not much has been done to curb this menace.
It has been reported from di$erent quarters that suicide is associated
with   a  lot   of   negativity   as   it   traditionally   depicts   a   bad   omen   and
signi#es weakness on the part of the victim.
Unfortunately, intervention in these issues is not a priority for the
local, state, and federal governments. In as much as suicidal cases are
on   the   rise,   adequate  counselling  approach  can   be   put   in   place  in
curbing or reducing its negative impact on attempted individuals and as
well a reduction in our society because in life, there are times when
anger, resentment and frustration take a toll on people.
For some it is easy to get out of such situations while for others, it can
be di$icult which in turn leads to anxiety and depression. This is a
psychological related issue, hence the need for professional guidance
and counselling services.
Suicide   results   from   complex   interaction   of   biological,   genetic,
psychological,   sociological,   cultural,   and   environmental   factors.
Improved community detection, referral and management of suicidal
behaviour are important steps in suicide prevention.
The critical challenge of such prevention is to identify people who are
at risk and vulnerable; to understand the circumstances that in1uence
their self-destructive behavior and to e$ectively structure interventions.
Consequently, counsellor needs to develop community-based initiatives
for preventing as well as managing suicidal behaviour.
The practice of professional counselling in the prevention of suicidal
behaviour is the application of mental health, psychological or human
development   principles,   through   cognitive,   a$ective,   behavioural   or
systemic intervention strategies.
By using these strategies, professional counsellors address wellness,
personal   growth,   and   career   development   issues   as   well   as   mental
health pathology.
Relatedly, the prevention of suicide should involve variety of broad
activities including e$ective child rearing, family counselling, treatment
of   mental   disorders,   environmental   control   of   risk   factors,   and
community education.
E$ective community education is a vital and primary intervention,
which   involves   understanding   the   causes   of   suicide   as   well   as   its
prevention and treatment. Counsellors at all institutions should assist
individuals in better understanding the relationship substance abuse
and mood disorders, and suicidal thoughts and behaviours.
Counsellors also can help with relapse prevention planning, building
social support and when necessary, making referrals to more intensive
psychiatric and alcohol and drug treatment centres.
Although there is no global style of communicating suicidal intentions,
warning signs of possible suicide could include lack of concern about
personal   welfare;   change   in   social   problems;   decline   in   work
productivity   or   school   achievement;   alterations   in   sleep   and   eating
patterns; attempts to put personal matters in order or to make amends
with others; atypical interest in how other are feeling and preoccupation
with themes of death and violence.
Counselling services must be responsive to the needs of the suicidal
individual.   The   identi#cation,   assessment   and   treatment   of   suicidal
individuals   must   have   call   for   the  consideration   of   many   important
variables.
Individuals have a range of needs from information to counselling to
medications   to   treat   depression   and   other   behaviours   are   often
indicated.
When a person is experiencing suicidal thoughts, it is important to
initiate   immediate   management   procedures,   this   will   include   an
assessment which includes the level of ambivalence, impulsivity, rigidity
and means of lethality, enlisting support varying levels of contracting
and  family  involvement,  as  well  as  counselling.  Management   of  the
suicidal   person   also   might   include   pharmacological   or   inpatient
treatment.
Adequate   collaboration   between   counsellors   and   health   care
professionals in the prevention of suicidal act is critical.
Counsellors,   psychologists,   social   workers,   psychiatric   nurses,
psychiatrists,   and   physicians   need   to   work   collaboratively   and
cooperatively in providing community information regarding the nature
of suicide and in stabling linkages between service centres and mental
health and medical treatment plans.
It   is   critical   that   the   counsellor   establish   a   relationship   with   the
potential suicidal individual that includes a degree of faith and trust in
the counsellor.
The potentially suicidal individual must feel free to share information
and be  con#dent that the  counsellor  is  willing   to  handle  the  crisis.
Essentially, the counsellor needs to ensure the individual’s safety while
attempting to deescalate the crisis.
In suicide management, the counsellor must ask if the individual has
intentions of harming or killing him or herself.
E$ective counselling goals might include a better understanding of
self,   identifying  con1icting  feelings,  improving  self-esteem,   changing
maladaptive behaviours, learning e$ective con1ict-resolution skills, and
interacting more e$ectively with peers and also engaging parents and
collaborating with government and other health agencies and schools
also are e$ective prevention processes.
Parents   of   children   in   schools   with   suicide   prevention   programs
should be involved in the school’s e$orts to educate, identify, and assist
young people and with suicidal intentions and the general public on the
need in curbing this act.
It is important for counsellors to provide community education and
awareness that can help reduce their incidence of suicide. For instance,
it is important that counsellors publicize the warning signs of suicidal
behaviour.
Educating people about suicide may help to make communities aware
of the warning signs of suicide, dispel suicide myths, as well as o$er
hope to those that are potentially suicidal and in need of rethinking
their options.
Community organisations, primary health care workers, government
and counsellors can be helpful in disseminating suicide information.
*Adebowale writes in from Lagos
potential suicidal individual that includes a degree of faith and trust in
the counsellor.

*Adebowale writes in from Lagos
 

