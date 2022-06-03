Role of counsellors in suicide mediation and assistance

In the last couple of months, there have been frequent news reports of domestic violence, attempted suicide and suicide cases in Nigeria. Previous research revealed how Nigerians struggle with depression. It is hard to say if the incidence is increasing or increased internet access is making us more aware of their prevalence because as a nation, information gathering, documentation and access is challenging. Suicide is a global phenomenon that occurs throughout the world. Mental disorders, including depression, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia, personality disorders, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse including alcoholism and the use of benzodiazepines are risk factors while some suicide are impulsive due to stress, such as from #nancial di$iculties troubles with relationship, or bullying. It has been one of the major causes of mortality worldwide. It is a human tragedy that accounts for an estimated one million deaths annually. This translates to at least one death resulting from suicide every forty seconds. The magnitude of the problem is further compounded by the fact that the incidence of attempted suicide is about twenty-#ve times or more than that of completed suicide. Every act of suicide has a negative impact on at least six other individuals, as a result of this, family and friends are always left behind to grieve and try to understand the reasons for the death, and reasons why their love ones committed the act which may lead to their own emotional anxiety. Suicide rates have increased by about 60% percent over the last 40 years, thus constituting a major public health burden. These rates are grossly underreported globally and many other developing countries, including Nigeria, do not have meaningful records of deaths and their causes. There is paucity of information as regards the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviours in Nigeria, with the exception of few recent cases. However, in any environment counsellors in all settings form essential parts of the organisation in reducing suicidal acts since they serve as key professional most individuals can turn to for help on matters relating to general or personal challenges facing them. The trend is one that cannot be quickly disputed as it is ongoing. The demeaning aspect of suicide attempt in the contemporary Nigeria is that it is carried out by youth. The youths are supposed to be the least a$ected by suicide but reverse is the case especially in the tertiary institutions where the rate of suicides are on the increase as records have shown yet, not much has been done to curb this menace. It has been reported from di$erent quarters that suicide is associated with a lot of negativity as it traditionally depicts a bad omen and signi#es weakness on the part of the victim. Unfortunately, intervention in these issues is not a priority for the local, state, and federal governments. In as much as suicidal cases are on the rise, adequate counselling approach can be put in place in curbing or reducing its negative impact on attempted individuals and as well a reduction in our society because in life, there are times when anger, resentment and frustration take a toll on people. For some it is easy to get out of such situations while for others, it can be di$icult which in turn leads to anxiety and depression. This is a psychological related issue, hence the need for professional guidance and counselling services. Suicide results from complex interaction of biological, genetic, psychological, sociological, cultural, and environmental factors. Improved community detection, referral and management of suicidal behaviour are important steps in suicide prevention. The critical challenge of such prevention is to identify people who are at risk and vulnerable; to understand the circumstances that in1uence their self-destructive behavior and to e$ectively structure interventions. Consequently, counsellor needs to develop community-based initiatives for preventing as well as managing suicidal behaviour. The practice of professional counselling in the prevention of suicidal behaviour is the application of mental health, psychological or human development principles, through cognitive, a$ective, behavioural or systemic intervention strategies. By using these strategies, professional counsellors address wellness, personal growth, and career development issues as well as mental health pathology. Relatedly, the prevention of suicide should involve variety of broad activities including e$ective child rearing, family counselling, treatment of mental disorders, environmental control of risk factors, and community education. E$ective community education is a vital and primary intervention, which involves understanding the causes of suicide as well as its prevention and treatment. Counsellors at all institutions should assist individuals in better understanding the relationship substance abuse and mood disorders, and suicidal thoughts and behaviours. Counsellors also can help with relapse prevention planning, building social support and when necessary, making referrals to more intensive psychiatric and alcohol and drug treatment centres. Although there is no global style of communicating suicidal intentions, warning signs of possible suicide could include lack of concern about personal welfare; change in social problems; decline in work productivity or school achievement; alterations in sleep and eating patterns; attempts to put personal matters in order or to make amends with others; atypical interest in how other are feeling and preoccupation with themes of death and violence. Counselling services must be responsive to the needs of the suicidal individual. The identi#cation, assessment and treatment of suicidal individuals must have call for the consideration of many important variables. Individuals have a range of needs from information to counselling to medications to treat depression and other behaviours are often indicated. When a person is experiencing suicidal thoughts, it is important to initiate immediate management procedures, this will include an assessment which includes the level of ambivalence, impulsivity, rigidity and means of lethality, enlisting support varying levels of contracting and family involvement, as well as counselling. Management of the suicidal person also might include pharmacological or inpatient treatment. Adequate collaboration between counsellors and health care professionals in the prevention of suicidal act is critical. Counsellors, psychologists, social workers, psychiatric nurses, psychiatrists, and physicians need to work collaboratively and cooperatively in providing community information regarding the nature of suicide and in stabling linkages between service centres and mental health and medical treatment plans. It is critical that the counsellor establish a relationship with the potential suicidal individual that includes a degree of faith and trust in the counsellor. The potentially suicidal individual must feel free to share information and be con#dent that the counsellor is willing to handle the crisis. Essentially, the counsellor needs to ensure the individual’s safety while attempting to deescalate the crisis. In suicide management, the counsellor must ask if the individual has intentions of harming or killing him or herself. E$ective counselling goals might include a better understanding of self, identifying con1icting feelings, improving self-esteem, changing maladaptive behaviours, learning e$ective con1ict-resolution skills, and interacting more e$ectively with peers and also engaging parents and collaborating with government and other health agencies and schools also are e$ective prevention processes. Parents of children in schools with suicide prevention programs should be involved in the school’s e$orts to educate, identify, and assist young people and with suicidal intentions and the general public on the need in curbing this act. It is important for counsellors to provide community education and awareness that can help reduce their incidence of suicide. For instance, it is important that counsellors publicize the warning signs of suicidal behaviour. Educating people about suicide may help to make communities aware of the warning signs of suicide, dispel suicide myths, as well as o$er hope to those that are potentially suicidal and in need of rethinking their options. Community organisations, primary health care workers, government and counsellors can be helpful in disseminating suicide information. 