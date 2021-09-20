Role of traditional, religious leaders in up scaling COVID-19 vaccination

It was a matter of time, but COVID-19 vaccination has already started to generate heated arguments following a hint that the Federal Government could start sanctioning anybody who refuses to be vaccinated. Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), disclosed this at a recent press conference in Abuja.

He, however, said that implementation was dependent on availability of the vaccines.

“The Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health are exploring ways of making vaccines more available to all Nigerians, including federal civil servants and corporate entities.

“Once these vaccines are made equitably available to all Nigerians, then we will need to have a frank discussion about justice, fairness and liberty that exist around vaccine hesitancy. “So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others,” he said.

Already, attempts are being made by two states – Ondo and Edo – to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory, especially for public servants and members of the public who wish to gain access to certain places.

These places include religious worship centres, banks and public buildings. However, those attempts and the suggestion that the Federal Government might sanction those who refuse vaccination have been criticised by some trade, professional and religious associations.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) that kicked against the compulsory vaccination said that the government should rather embark on advocacy and persuasion, than coerce citizens into getting vaccinated.

The spokesman for JOHESU, Mr Olumide Akintayo, said the policy would only be sensible if there were enough vaccines to inoculate eligible citizens. Akintayo stated: “If you are thinking of it in terms of responsibility, it makes sense; but practically, we all know it is an impossible task. “If all the doses that have been sent to Nigeria since this outbreak is less than 10 million, how do you enforce that kind of policy in a country of over 200 million people?

“You don’t just come up with policies that are not backed by common sense; you don’t just say things because you want to talk. It would have made some sense if the vaccines are available for everyone.”

The General Secretary of the NMA, Philips Ekpe, said citizens could not be forced to be vaccinated against COVID-19 the same way they had the right to reject medical treatment. Rather than being forced, he said Nigerians should be made to understand the need to be vaccinated.

According to him, although they cannot be forced, citizens who refuse vaccination should stay in their houses so that they don’t endanger others.

He said: “The Federal Government needs to make people understand the reason why they need to be vaccinated. They have the right to say no. You cannot force people. People have the right to say no to medical treatment.

“But you should let them understand the dangers of not getting vaccinated. “For example, if you want to travel out of the country, if you are not vaccinated, you will not be let in.

The reason is because the other country you are going to won’t want to endanger the lives of its citizens. “Let them understand the importance, but then if they refuse, they should stay in their houses and not go out and endanger others.”

Experts believe that properly communicating the advantages of being vaccinated, through the use of existing structures, such as religious and cultural institutions, would yield better results than subtle threats.

Communication connotes persuasion, even on occasions when the purpose of a piece of communication is not to persuade; there is still the need to win over the audience to accept the message. In this era of fake news, and when the social media is awash with conspiracy theories against vaccination, persuasion must first be deployed to get the attention of citizens.

The burden increases tremendously when there are cultural and religious stereotypes which could prevent many adherents from accepting that being vaccinated is safe.

This challenge is not peculiar to Nigeria. In the U.S. for instance, vaccine hesitancy is responsible for over 90 per cent of all COVID-19 related hospitalisation.

Getting some Americans vaccinated has been so challenging that many people have been offered monetary incentives to convince them to get vaccinated in an unusual case of persuasion.

In Nigeria, where religious and traditional leaders are custodians of faith and culture respectively, they wield great influence on devotees and those institutions can be deployed to boost vaccination drives.

Historically, religious and traditional rulers often employ the cognitive process of persuasive communication to change an entrenched social perception or public opinion hindering required public support for relevant peopleoriented policies.

*Adebiyi writes for the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

