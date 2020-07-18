Roma, Inter, Juventus , Lazio, ties air On GOtv Max

Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as top games from the Serie A will be aired on GOtv this weekend. The games, scheduled to hold from 18-20 July, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 5, exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers. Atalanta will continue their chase for a UEFA Champions League spot and an outside chance to win the Serie A when they travel to face Hellas Verona at the StadioMarcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday. The game kicks off at 4:15pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5.

Verona have impressed this season under manager Ivan Jurić and are placed in ninth position. The club has an outside chance to qualify for the UEFA Europa League and a victory against their opponents will certainly boost their chances of qualification. Atalanta, on the other hand, have continued their superb form under manager Gian Piero Gasperini and are in line to even surpass their feat of last season. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are currently third and a victory could push them to second on the log. Also on Saturday, AC Milan host Bologna at the San Siro Stadium.

The match will be broadcast at 8:45pm onSuperSport Select 5. AC Milan returned as a rejuvenated team after the enforced break and secured important wins, including their victory over old rivals, Juventus. Stefano Pioli’s side are pushing for a UEFA Europa League qualification spot and know that there is no margin for error in their last five games.

