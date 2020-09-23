Sports

Roma punished for fielding ineligible player

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Roma have been punished with a 3-0 defeat for fielding an ineligible player against Hellas Verona in their Serie A opener on Saturday.

 

Lega Serie A announced on Tuesday that Roma used a player over the age of 22 who had not been registered on their 25-man list with the league. Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara turned 23 in July but was mistakenly included in the under-22 section of the club’s squad for the season.

 

Under-22 players don’t count towards the total of 25, meaning an extra player could be included in the squad.

 

The game at the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi finished goalless but Roma will return to zero points for the season following their sanction. “Roma have employed a player not registered in the 25-man squad communicated by certified email on September 14, 2020, despite having become over 22,” a Lega Serie A statement read

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Fuludu reveals secrets behind Delta FA elections

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Delta State Football Association chairman, Edema Fuludu, has revealed some deep secrets behind the current imbroglio going on in the state after another election was staged in the state on Tuesday. The Nigeria Football Federation led by Amaju Pinnick had declared election that brought in Fuludu and another ex-international, Victor Ikpeba, as the chairman and […]
Sports

Messi abandons Barcelona training

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi is expected to send a new burofax to Barcelona confirming he will not be attending pre-season training, as he begins all-out warfare with the club. According to RAC1 and El Periodico, Messi has realised Barca won’t accept negotiations, so is going all-out to break away from the club where he spent his […]
Sports

NBA star tests positive for COVID-19 after hugging Djokovic

Posted on Author Reporter

*World number one tennis player’s wife also positive Denver Nuggets basketball star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for coronavirus in his native Serbia, just days after being pictured hugging his friend Novak Djokovic. World No 1 tennis player Djokovic and his wife yesterday also tested positive, after the anti-vaxxer ignored social distancing by partying and playing football and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: