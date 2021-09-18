ROMAN EMPEROR: Mourinho shapes Roma’s destiny as Capital Army faces Verona

Jose Mourinho is regarded as one of the biggest coaches in football history even though the Portuguese has been accused of losing his mojo following recent unimpressive spells in England but the Special One is reviving his magic in Rome underlines by Roma’s inspiring start to the season.

Mourinho has broken his own personal record already after guiding Roma to six wins in all competitions since he took over last May. Despite his glittering career in clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, the Portuguese had never started a stint at any club with six consecutive victories across all competitions, not even at Stamford Bridge where he had two spells. His Roma are leading the Serie A table after winning all their three opening league matches, and other impressive runs in cup competitions have reawakened the whole of Italy to the dynasty the Special One is gradually building in the capital city. Mourinho can have a feeling something special might happen this season and that showed in the way the coach celebrated the last-minute goal which gave his side a 2-1 win against Sassuolo last weekend to mark his 1000th game as a manager.

It was a symbolic victory. Feelings were mixed when he returned to Italy last summer; some Italian fans who still hold him in high esteem thought he could bring competitiveness to the league the way he did when he guided Inter Milan to a treble, including winning a UEFA Champions League title in his previous stint. But to some, a controversial figure has arrived to pollute Serie A with his troublesomeness when in actual fact he has lost touch with new realities in the world of coaching. However, he is proving his critics wrong and gradually winning them over; he knows it is still early in the days but he has certainly brought something special to Stadio Olympico.

Roma have been accused so severely of being spineless; their flakiness has shown in the way they throw away matches from a position of victory but they appeared a different proposition under the new manager as can been seen in the way they fight. That is typical of a Mourinho side.

They have been seen engaging in fights during matches and have already got a red card this season in their 2-1 at Fiorentina. Apart from packing his midfield with more muscular staff and de-emphasize dribbling in the middle of the park, his attack line has been the driving force of the new philosophy with Tammy Abraham underlining that run.

The Englishman who moved to Italy from Chelsea in the summer has been some kind of revelation, playing a role similar to the one Romelu Lukaku played in Inter. “There’s something special at Trigoria this year,” Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said “It’s a feeling that’s been there since Mourinho arrived that I’ve never felt before at this club. We have to continue like this and keep improving if we want to win something. “You can just feel that something special around the place and, personally, I’ve never felt that before at Roma.” Mourinho can extend his own record by leading his side to victory at Verona, a side that have lost all their matches to sit 19th on the log.

