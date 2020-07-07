Ronaldinho: history of the Brazilian player par excellence

Brazilian football is a tightrope, mixing the carioca fantasy with a refined technique, often learned almost by chance on improvised pitch through the streets of Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo. It is there that the children try to imitate the skills of the great Verdeoro champions, taking advantage of anything to practice in nutmegs, bicycles, long dribblings or moves that would be unthinkable for any other footballer, even among professionals. There are not only opponents to dribble, but manholes, cars, passersby: this is how the art of dribbling grows innate in them.

If we think of the great Brazilian players, and the talents of the other sports, we cannot fail to consider the maximum expression of Carioca football, with its plays on the edge of science fiction: Ronaldinho.

The origins of the Porto Alegre’s talent

The name Ronaldinho is none other than the diminutive of Ronaldo de Assis Moreira: since he was a child he was called this way because he was the youngest on the pitch; moreover, when he started playing in the Brazilian national team in 1999 there was already “the Phenomenon” Ronaldo.

His professional career officially began in 1997 in the ranks of the Gremio, after the young talent had already shown off playing Futsal and Beach Soccer. Here Ronaldinho wins his first trophies, the Gaùcho Championship and the Copa Sul-Minas, scoring a total of 21 goals in 44 games.

The landing in Europe by the Eiffel Tower

Ronaldinho’s arrival in Europe was marked by the dispute between Gremio and PSG, who had announced the purchase of the Brazilian without having had the approval of the Porto Alegre that still held an agreement with him. This legal battle (costing the French € 6.4 million) only delayed the transfer of the player, who began on August 11, 2001.

Despite showing off and being the best PSG player, Ronaldinho was unable to bring great successes to the Parisian club, causing the discontent of the Brazilian player himself.

Barcelona and the world stage

It is with the Blaugrana club that Ronaldinho finally shows off all his talent, winning two Spanish championships, two Super Cups and the 2005/2006 Champions League by beating Arsenal. Several times the Brazilian was elected player of the year and "man of the match" in several games and in 2005 he was awarded with the Ballon d'Or.

The transfer to AC Milan and the descending parable

In 2008 Ronaldinho moved to Milan, the AC Milan side, with a market hit worth 22 million; however, also because of some physical declines and nocturnal exuberances, he never managed to express himself at his past levels. Despite winning the “Golden Foot” as the best footballer of the decade and making supporters fall in love with his skills, Ronaldinho entered a collision course, first with Ancelotti and then with Allegri, who decreed his farewell to Milan.

