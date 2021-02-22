Sports

Ronaldinho loses mum to COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho’s mother, Dona Miguelina is dead.
The 71-year-old passed away in a hospital in Porto Alegre after testing positive for COVID-19.
Atlético Mineiro, the World Cup winner’s former club, confirmed her death on Twitter on Sunday, with a message of condolence.
“It is with great sadness that Clube Atlético Mineiro receives the news of the death of Doña Miguelina, mother of Ronaldinho Gaúcho,” read the club statement.
“The Atleticana Family is in mourning and shares the moment of pain with their idol. May God receive you with open arms and comfort the heart of our eternal ace.”
The former Barcelona superstar is yet to make an official statement over the sad news.
But the former AC Milan star had in December 2020 confirmed his mother’s condition on social media.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Vardy ends Arsenal’s unbeaten home run, Saints shock Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score a customary goal against Arsenal and send Leicester to within a point of the Premier League summit with a first win at the Gunners’ home since 1973. Vardy, 33, had missed two games with a calf injury but was reintroduced after a largely sterile opening hour […]
Sports

French Open: Murray ready for ‘amusing’ match with Wawrinka

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Andy Murray says it was “amusing” to be drawn against fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the French Open, which starts on Sunday.   British former world number one Murray, 33, plays the 16th seed last on Court Philippe Chatrier at about 17:30 BST. Murray is playing on clay for the first time […]
Sports

Halep beats Muguruza to reach Rome Masters’ final

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

World number two Simona Halep stayed on course to win her first Italian Open title after beating Garbine Muguruza 6-3 4-6 6-4 in the semi-finals in Rome.   Top seed Halep, 28, overpowered her 26-year-old opponent in the first set.   The pair then traded several breaks in the second set before Spain’s Muguruza forced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica