Sports

Ronaldo breaks record as Portugal pip Ghana in 3-2 thriller

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score at five Fifa World Cups as Portugal began their campaign with a thrilling victory over Ghana. Ronaldo was playing for the first time since his controversial television interview last week and his subsequent release by Manchester United following the comments, reports the BBC. And the 37-year-old scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, hammering in after being tripped in the box by Ghana’s Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu. Captain Ronaldo had a couple of chances early on but a low shot was smothered by Lawrence Ati- Zigi and he also headed wide at the far post.

The forward had a goal disallowed for a push on Alexander Djiku while at the other end, Ghana did not have a single shot in the opening period. The Africans improved in the second period as Mohammed Kudus drilled narrowly wide of the far post and got their reward when Andre Ayew equalised from close range. But Portugal responded with two goals in two minutes to seal the points – Joao Felix converting a delightfully clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao coolly stroking in just seconds after coming on.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ballon d’Or: Kroos, Casillas blast Messi win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lionel Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or success is “absolutely not deserved” and Cristiano Ronaldo was better over the past year, according to Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.   Messi won the 2021 Golden Ball on Monday night after another stellar year for club and country that saw him score 42 goals while getting his hands on […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Canada miss penalty as Belgium seal laboured win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Belgium laboured to victory in their opening World Cup game as they were pushed all the way by an outstanding effort from Canada. Canada dominated large portions of this Group F game but were wasteful in front of goal, particularly when Alphonso Davies saw a first-half penalty saved by Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois, reports […]
Sports

8,000 Athletes for Edo 2020 Festival –Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The much postponed Edo National Sports Festival will go ahead as planned from April 2nd- 14th with 8,000 atheletes taking part, Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has assured. Speaking in Benin on Friday after undergoing a tour of facilities and a meeting with Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief Dare Said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica