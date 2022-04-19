Sports

Ronaldo confirms death of new baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn son has died, according to an announcement posted on the footballer’s Instagram account on Monday.

 

The Man United star, 37, announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28. A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as ‘the greatest pain’, but said their baby girl survived.

 

‘It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,’ the announcement read.

 

‘Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. ‘We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

 

‘We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. ‘Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.’

 

