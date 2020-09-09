Sports

Ronaldo crosses 100-goal mark for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal beat Sweden 2-0 on Tuesday.
It took his tally for his country to 101 international goals.
Ronaldo netted the first just before half time in the UEFA Nations League fixture.
The Juventus forward struck a fantastic free-kick from 25 yards over the wall and beyond goalkeeper Robin Olsen’s dive.
The 35-year-old got his second of the night in the 72nd minute, producing another stunning finish from 20 yards.
Ronaldo made his first senior international appearance as an 18-year-old in 2003 and scored his first goal in a 2-1 defeat by eventual winners Greece at Euro 2004.
He has been capped 165 times by Portugal and second only to Iran’s Ali Daei, on 109, in the list of top men’s international goal scorers.
17 of his 100 goals have come in friendly matches and his nine hat-tricks all came in FIFA or UEFA tournaments or qualifying games.

