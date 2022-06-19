Sports

Ronaldo has no plans to leave Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not looking to leave Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window despite the recent rumours surrounding the Portuguese.

 

The 37-year-old scored 24 goals and registered three assists in 38 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2021-22 campaign, but it was a disappointing season for the club, as they finished sixth in the Premier League table and failed to win a trophy.

 

Ronaldo still has another year left to run on his contract at Old Trafford, with an additional 12 months, but a recent report claimed that he was looking to leave Man United in the current market. The team’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League was said to be a huge issue for the experienced striker.

 

Meanwhile, it was claimed that Ronaldo is unsure of his position in the team under Erik ten Hag, as the Dutchman’s sides have been built on players pressing from the front.

 

However, according to Sport Witness, despite the recent speculation, the Portugal international has no plans to seek a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

 

