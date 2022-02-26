Ronaldo: I want to play for four more years

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he plans to continue playing for another “four or five” years.

The Portuguese star, who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus back in August, has made the admission less than three weeks after celebrating his 37th birthday.

Despite being at the age where most footballers are slowing down and coming towards the point of retirement, Ronaldo, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, has continued to shine at the highest level, highlighted by his tally of goals in recent years.

Although the striker, who will be desperate to help Portugal reach the finals of the 2022 World Cup when they participate in the play-offs next month, has admitted that there are “not many years” left before he will have to hang up his boots, he is hopeful of carrying on playing for a few more years, insisting he has his heart set on continuing to win accolades.

“I know there are not many years to go before I stop playing, hopefully four or five more, but I hope to keep winning things,” the United ace told DAZN.

“My life has been a very beautiful journey. I have left my mark everywhere I’ve been. I don’t think there’s any player in history who can reach, well, the numbers he can reach, but to have that pride of saying ‘wherever I’ve been, I’ve left my mark’. And that makes me happy.

“You have to be intelligent and say that when you are eight, 20 or 25, it’s not the same as being 35. That’s maturity, experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things, but you pick up other things and have the right balance to be able to continue competing and be at the highest level.”

Ronaldo, who will be hoping to help United record a third successive Premier League triumph when Watford visit Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, has enjoyed a trophy-laden career and will go down in history as one of football’s greatest ever players.

Winning five Champions League crowns and multiple league titles in England, Spain and Italy, the Portuguese star will no doubt be desperate to add the World Cup to his collection, with that remaining the only major honour that he has not yet won, highlighting how important next month’s play-offs will be to him on a personal note.

*Courtesy: Manchester Evening News

