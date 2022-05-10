Sports

Ronaldo, Man United players face 25% pay cut

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a huge £97,000-aweek pay cut following the club’s Brighton defeat on Saturday.

 

The Red Devils have no chance of qualifying for the Champions League following their startling defeat.

According to Daily Mail, apart from Ronaldo, other players in the team now face salary reductions of up to 25 percent for not making it to the Champions League group stage. Ronaldo was seen smiling in disbelief on Saturday as United were torn to shreds by Brighton and he might have been thinking about the eyewatering amount of cash he will lose as a result.

 

The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 at the Amex Stadium at the weekend. That means that it is now mathematically impossible for them to reach the top four after Arsenal beat Leeds United. United are now eight points off a Champions League spot with just one game left.

 

It means that a year in the Europa League – or Europa Conference League if disaster strikes again – is now on the cards. After signing Ronaldo last summer and finishing second the season before, this was not in the script.

 

And that would have been his thinking as well when he signed a contract that meant that if United fail to qualify for the C h a m p i o n s League, the players take a financial hit.

 

