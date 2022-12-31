Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, others mourn football legend

Football stars, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and a host of others have reacted to the death of Brazilian legend and football icon, Pele. Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82. He is arguably the greatest player ever. He is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country. The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named FIFA’s Player of the Century in 2000.

He had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years. Reacting to Pele’s death, Ronaldo said “my deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. “A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. “The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers.

Rest in peace King Pelé.” Reacting, Neymar said “Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. “I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil. “Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!” Speaking, Messi simply said “Rest in peace, @pele.” Also, Mbappe said “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...