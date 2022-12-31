News

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, others mourn football legend

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Football stars, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and a host of others have reacted to the death of Brazilian legend and football icon, Pele. Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82. He is arguably the greatest player ever. He is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country. The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named FIFA’s Player of the Century in 2000.

He had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years. Reacting to Pele’s death, Ronaldo said “my deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. “A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. “The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers.

Rest in peace King Pelé.” Reacting, Neymar said “Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. “I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil. “Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!” Speaking, Messi simply said “Rest in peace, @pele.” Also, Mbappe said “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FBI arrests 3 Nigerians over $1.4m COVID-19 fraud

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The United States has arrested three Nigerians over alleged $1.4 million COVID- 19 fraud. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on July 21 revealed how security cameras attached to Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the US reportedly helped captured the Nigerians, who allegedly fraudulently obtained more than $1.4 million (about N580 million) of jobless benefits […]
News Top Stories

Our personnel didn’t attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho –DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Department of State Services’ (DSS), has denied reports that its personnel made attempts to arrest Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho. In the last few months, Igboho had carried out campaigns against violent herders, suspected to be foreign invaders. There had also been some fund-raising efforts to sustain Igboho’s crusade. Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. […]
News

Court refuses to hear Maina’s fresh bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday refused to hear a fresh motion for bail filed by ex-Chairman of the nowdefunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT) Abdulrasheed Maina. The court’s vacation judge, Justice A.R. Mohammed, declined to hear the bail motion after it was introduced by Maina’s counsel, David Iorhemba. While Iorhemba was speaking on his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica