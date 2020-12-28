Sports

Ronaldo named Player of the Century

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another coveted accolade to his growing collection as he was awarded the Player of the Century award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

 

The Juventus forward, a five-time Balon d’or winner, smiled on stage in Dubai as he was named the greatest football player from 2001 to 2020.

 

His latest trophy follows a successful for few weeks for the Portuguese talisman, after he was awarded the Golden Foot award, which was first introduced in 2003, for players aged 28 or above and can only be won by a recipient once in their career.

 

Despite only being 20 years into the current century, Ronaldo was not the only individual to be celebrated with an award spanning across the 100-year period.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won the coach of the century award, following his emphatic reigns in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich before his move to the Premier League.

 

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes picked up one of the stranger accolades of the ceremony, with the agent of the century trophy.

 

Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid were labelled as the club of the century, after winning five Champions League titles and seven LaLiga’s during the last 20 years.

