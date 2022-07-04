Ronaldo not returning to Man United training

Cristiano Ronaldo will not report back for pre-season training with Manchester United today due to “family reasons”.

A report on Saturday claimed Ronaldo, 37, had asked to leave United and the club’s international players who were on duty last month are due back for pre-season Monday.

However, senior club sources said: “Cristiano is not expected due to family reasons and the club has accepted this explanation.”

United have reiterated Ronaldo is not for sale. The Portugal international is under contract until next year and United have the option of an additional year.

The club have been asked to clarify when Ronaldo requested not to report for training today and when he is scheduled to return.

United manager Erik ten Hag is understood to have spoken with Ronaldo on a video call in May before United’s season ended. Ten Hag clarified at his introductory press conference he wanted to keep Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s future has been uncertain for several months due to United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo is a five-times Champions League winner and has played in the competition in 19 consecutive seasons.

United face a season in the Europa League and Ronaldo has not played in the competition since he was a 17-year-old at Sporting Lisbon in October 2002 when it was called the Uefa Cup.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 games on his return to United last season and was voted the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year by supporters for the fourth time.

*Courtesy: Manchester Evening News

