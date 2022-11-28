Sports

Ronaldo offered £1.2m a week in Saudi Arabia

Clubless football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered £ 1.2 million a week to play into his 40s. That’s if he accepts a shock move to Saudi Arabia following his Manchester United exit. Ronaldo, 37, finds himself without a club for the first time in his professional career.

The legendary striker had his Red Devils deal axed following last week’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. And Ronaldo is now focused on leading Portugal to World Cup glory in Qatar.

But the veteran may not need to leave the Middle East afterwards, having reportedly received a mega-money contract from a club in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. According to CBS, Al Nassr have offered Ronaldo a staggering three-year deal worth £62m. That would see Ronnie pocket £1.19m each week – working out to £170,000 a day.

 

Sports

Barca board to hold urgent meeting over Messi

Posted on Author Reporter

  The situation at the Catalan club is described as ‘very complicated’ as Lionel Messi has reportedly informed them he wants to leave. According to Spanish sports publication, Tribuna, Barcelona are planning to hold an urgent board meeting right now, Alfredo Martinez, a reporter in Spanish publication, Onda Cero has tweeted. He added that the situation was ‘very complicated’. Apparently,  Messi’s […]
Sports

FIFA rankings: Nigeria escapes Senegal Algeria in W’Cup playoff draw

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…may face Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon Super Eagles will avoid tough sides including Senegal, Algeria,Morocco and Tunisia when the FIFA World Cup draws is held next month as the Nigerian side retained fifth top spot in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings. They are also 36th in the world with 1478.78, while Egypt have slipped to […]
Sports

Ronaldo apologises after phone footage emerges

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after video emerged appearing to show him breaking a fan’s phone. Footage was shared on social media alongside comments claiming he smashed the device as he left the pitch after his side’s 1-0 loss at Everton, reports the BBC. Ronaldo, 37, later took to social media to say […]

