Ronaldo offered £1.2m a week in Saudi Arabia

Clubless football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered £ 1.2 million a week to play into his 40s. That’s if he accepts a shock move to Saudi Arabia following his Manchester United exit. Ronaldo, 37, finds himself without a club for the first time in his professional career.

The legendary striker had his Red Devils deal axed following last week’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. And Ronaldo is now focused on leading Portugal to World Cup glory in Qatar.

But the veteran may not need to leave the Middle East afterwards, having reportedly received a mega-money contract from a club in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. According to CBS, Al Nassr have offered Ronaldo a staggering three-year deal worth £62m. That would see Ronnie pocket £1.19m each week – working out to £170,000 a day.

