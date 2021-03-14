Sports

Ronaldo reaffirms commitment to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a reassuring message for Juventus supporters, insisting that he is focused on achieving the club’s goals for the rest of the season despite their exit from the Champions League.

 

Ronaldo, 36, joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2018 and has scored 92 goals in 121 appearances in all competitions although has failed to inspire the Serie A champions in Europe’s premier competition.

 

Juve’s exit at the hands of Porto at the last-16 stage on Tuesday night sparked rumours over Ronaldo’s future, and that he could be on his way out of the club in the summer, but the Portugal captain remains committed to the cause. Ronaldo wrote in a message posted on his Instagram page which began:

 

“More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet… true champions never break! “Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.

 

“It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory… and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work.

 

“And those who don’t understand this will never achieve glory and success.”

 

Speaking to reporters prior to Juve’s Serie A clash with Cagliari, head Coach Andrea Pirlo has insisted that there is no problem with the forward and that he is not surprised by the rumours surrounding his future.

