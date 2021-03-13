Sports

Ronaldo reaffirms commitment to Juventus

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a reassuring message for Juventus supporters, insisting that he is focused on achieving the club’s goals for the rest of the season despite their exit from the Champions League.

Ronaldo, 36, joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2018 and has scored 92 goals in 121 appearances in all competitions although has failed to inspire the Serie A champions in Europe’s premier competition.

Juve’s exit at the hands of Porto at the last-16 stage on Tuesday night sparked rumours over Ronaldo’s future, and that he could be on his way out of the club in the summer, but the Portugal captain remains committed to the cause.

Ronaldo wrote in a message posted on his Instagram page which began: “More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet… true champions never break!

“Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.

“It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memories… and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work.

“And those who don’t understand this will never achieve glory and success.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Makinwa: Finidi, other ex-Eagles’ stars can boost NPFL

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Chief Coach of Katsina United FC, Henry Makinwa, has urged former Eagles stars who are into coaching to come back to the country and take up teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League.   Makinwa particularly called on former Eagles winger, Finidi George, to return home and prove himself with the rich coaching certificate he […]
Sports

Showmax launches live streaming service for EPL, LaLiga, othersOsimhen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Showmax, an Internet TV, has launched a new service, Showmax Pro, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport.   Showmax Pro was launched in Nigeria on July 7 and features games from the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Premier Soccer League (PSL), as […]
Sports

Fresh hope for Eaglets as Zambia bids to host U17 AFCON

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Dejected Golden Eaglets and other countries that qualified for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations cancelled earlier in the week by CAF have been offered a fresh hope following Zambia’s bid to host the competition. Zambia made a formal bid to CAF to stage the U-17 AFCON kicked off this weekend in Morocco but CAF […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica