Ronaldo sends powerful message to fans as he clocks 37

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt powerful post for fans on his 37th birthday.

Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United in the 2021 summer transfer window, turned 37 on February 5.

The Portugal captain is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Ronaldo has an army of fans who sent him birthday wishes on Saturday via social media.

In reply, the former Juventus and Real Madrid star wrote on Twitter at the weekend: “Life is a roller coaster.

“Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!”

