Ronaldo set to double £175m annual wage with World Cup bid job

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to double his £175 million annual salary by promoting Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid -taking his earnings to nearly £1million a day. The veteran Portuguese forward signed for Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United.

Ronaldo, 37, penned an astonishing two-year, £175m-a-season contract with the Saudi Pro League side. And that will be just the beginning of his earnings in the Middle East. According to news agency AFP, Ronaldo will pocket a further £175million for promoting the Saudi 2030 World Cup bid.

It is unclear if this further £175m will be in one lump sum – but could see him pocket £350million in a year – just shy of £1m a week. Any involvement in Saudi Arabia’s attempts to host the 2030 World Cup would see the former Real Madrid star promote a rival bid to that of his own country.

 

