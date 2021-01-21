Sports

Ronaldo sets new record in Juve win

Cristiano Ronaldo has made in history after becoming the all-time top goalscorer in football after scoring for Juventus in their clash against Napoli.
The 35-year-old was expected to reach the stunning landmark against Inter on Sunday after edging closer to history by scoring against Sassuolo last week to level to record – but failed to get on the scoresheet in the 2-0 loss.
Instead, the legendary Juve forward waited for the big occasion in the Italian Super Cup and duly delievered against Gennaro Gattuso’s men as he found the back of the net in the 64th minute – sending his special career to new incredible heights. A corner was swung over and Napoli fluffed their lines – leaving Ronaldo with the perfect opportunity to thump into the net left-footed.
That effort moved him above Josef Bican – with the Austrian-Czech striker scoring 759 goals between 1931 and 1955.
Ronaldo now has 760 goals in his storied career and is only bound to extend that record as he continues to shine at the summit of world football.
Only his eternal rival Lionel Messi looks capable of surpassing his record. The Barcelona and Argentina superstar has 715 career goals for club and country but has played just under 150 games fewer so far and, being two years Ronaldo’s junior, has time on his side.
However, for now this record belongs to Ronaldo. The forward, who turns 36 on February 5, has written his name in the record books across a career that has seen him excel at Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.
On January 3, Ronaldo moved himself above three-time Brazil World Cup winner Pele (757 career goals) into second on this list following a brace in a 4-1 Serie A home win over Udinese.
After the match, the Portugal captain tweeted: “Very happy with my 4th title in Italy… We are back!
“This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys! Fino Alla Fine!”

