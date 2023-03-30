Sports

Ronaldo shows off his 8m euro exclusive Bugatti Centodieci in Madrid

Star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo was in a show off with his lavish Bugatti Centodieci exclusive car in Madrid earlier this week.

According to Spanish sports news outlet, Marca, there are just 10 in the world of the French sports car, Bugatti Centodieci  of which Ronaldo is the owner of one.

The cameras of many curious people captured the long-awaited image of the star footballer with his exclusive French sports car.

Ronaldo was one of the 10 lucky customers who had had access to one of the most exclusive Bugatti in the history of the French luxury brand, the Centodieci.

He was seen in the spectacular 1,600-horsepower two-seater through the streets of Madrid in a vision that will not be forgotten by all those who were able to contemplate the supercar, an authentic jewel of the world automotive industry .

The car was made for only 10 special customers. Cristiano Ronaldo already owns several Bugatti models, but the Centodieci is his most prized possession.

