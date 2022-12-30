Ronaldo signs 2-year contract with Al-Nassr

After leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two year contract with Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo put pen to paper on Friday.

The Portuguese star is set to earn £175m-a-year after his bitter exit from Manchester United.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after leaving United in the wake of his damning and controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The former Real Madrid starman’s deal is understood to be for seven years.

He will play for the Saudi Pro League side before taking on an ambassadorial role in Saudi Arabia.

Part of his role as an ambassador, it was learnt, will be to help Saudi Arabia’s joint bid with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...