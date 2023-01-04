Ronaldo to debut January 14 in a derby against Al-Shabab

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut has been revealed – and he is set for a baptism of fire. The Portuguese international has left European football for the Saudi Arabia club in a financially lucrative deal.

The move comes after Ronaldo burnt all bridges at Manchester United with his scathing assessment of the club during a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Now he is poised to make his debut for Al-Nassr soon after jetting off to Saudi on Monday. Ronaldo is expected to make his first appearance on January 14 in a derby against Al-Shabab. It will likely be a closely-contested clash as the two Riyadh-based sides go head-to-head with much at stake. Al-Nassr are top of the table but currently only a point clear of Al-Shabab ahead of the clash.

The 37-year-old will be looking to do what he has done throughout hi

s career and make an impact in the biggest games. Before that match, Al-Nassr have a game against Al-Ta’ee this week but Ronaldo is not expected to be included. Reports suggest the former Juventus man will be presented at a news conference tomorrow and train with his new teammates for the first time after.

Ronaldo will earn a mind-blowing £173m-a-year after signing for Al-Nassr. While the huge wages still does not make him the world’s richest footballer, he does become the world’s highest paid sportsperson.

