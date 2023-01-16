Sports

Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG

 

 

 

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time since joining Al Nassr after he was named as captain of Riyadh ST XI for an exhibition match against Lionel Messi’s Paris St Germain, officials announced on Monday.

 

The 37-year-old Portuguese will lead the team made up of players from Saudi sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr against Messi’s PSG in what will be the latest chapter of the celebrated global soccer rivalry.

 

The line-up also features Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina in last year’s World Cup, and Saud Abdulhamid.

 

The highly anticipated showdown, which reportedly had more than two million online ticket requests, will take place in Riyadh on Thursday.

 

The bidding for a VIP “Beyond Imagination” ticket to the match has already topped 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) in an auction that is set to end on Tuesday.

 

Ronaldo missed the first two domestic games for Al Nassr after being suspended by England’s Football Association for knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand in April.

 

The Portuguese forward arrived at the Arab team earlier this month on a deal until 2025 estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million.

 

Ronaldo is set to make his first competitive appearance in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday when Al Nassr host Al Ettifaq.

 

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Leicester in goalless draw at Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Kane returns to inspire Spurs win against West Brom Leicester City’s outside hopes of winning the Premier League title suffered a blow after being held to a goalless draw at Midlands rivals Wolves. Brendan Rodgers’ side lie in third place, four points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who face champions Liverpool at 16:30 […]
Sports

HiFL: Olowu targets quarterfinal slot with OAU Giants

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the ongoing Higher Institution Football League enters the round of 16, the right back of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Rotimi Olowu, is tipping the OAU Giants to go all the way in the competition. The OAU giants have a date with their counterparts from the Adekunle Ajasin University today at the OAU Sports Complex, […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020 journey officially begins for D’Tigress against USA

Posted on Author Reporter

  The journey to Olympic glory officially gets underway for Nigeria’s D’Tigress at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday when they take on the United States of America in both teams’ opening game of the women’s basketball event of Tokyo 2020. On paper, the defending Olympic champions are favoured to win. However, these Americans are beatable, having […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica