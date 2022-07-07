Sports

Ronaldo to miss Man Utd Asian tour

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia after the Portugal striker was given additional time off to deal with a family issue.

Ronaldo was absent on Monday when new United boss Erik ten Hag welcomed the club’s international players to Carrington for the start of pre-season training.

The forward told the club he was dealing with a family matter and remained absent on Thursday.

As a result, Ronaldo will not be part of the group flying to Bangkok on Friday and there is no estimate of when he will link up with United, who face Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday before flying to Australia.

It emerged over the weekend that the 37-year-old had asked to leave Old Trafford after growing unhappy with thir poor form since his return last year.

United missed a Champions League place after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

However, United insist Ronaldo will be part of the squad this season amid reported interest from Chelsea and Napoli.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue,” a United spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News.

“Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and he is not for sale.”

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions last season and was named the club’s Player of the Year, but United’s wait for a first trophy since 2017 dragged on.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Arsenal gun down Sheffield United, Wolves squeeze past Fulham

Posted on Author Reporter

*W’Ham end Leicester’s 100% start, Saints bag Baggies 2-0 Arsenal scored two quick-fire team goals to extend Sheffield United’s point-less start to the Premier League season – although the Blades did manage their first goal. The Gunners did not really get going until the 60th minute when Bukayo Saka celebrated his first England call-up with […]
Sports

…Ex-SWAN presidents call for coach’s sack

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Presidents of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have added their voices to the growing calls for the sacking of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, saying the German isn’t the calibre of coach befitting the Nigerian national team. In a statement jointly signed by the past SWAN presidents including Steve Alabi, Fan […]
Sports

CAF Women’s CL: Rivers Angels draw Hasaacas Ladies, AS Police

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria’s representatives in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League, Rivers Angels of PortHarcourthavebeendrawningroup B along clubs from Ghana and Niger.   According to thedrawceremonyheld on Monday and supervised by WAFU administrative secretary Boureima Balima, Rivers Angels will meet HasaacasLadiesFCof GhanaandASPoliceof Niger in the group B of the zonal qualifiers which comes up in Abidjan, Cote […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica