Sports

Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to let him leave the club if they receive an appropriate offer for him this summer.

The Portugal forward, 37, returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, reports the BBC.

However, while he was United’s top scorer last season – and third in the Premier League – the overall campaign was seen as a big disappointment.

United finished sixth in the Premier League so missed out on Champions League qualification.

That means Ronaldo, who has a year left on his United contract plus an optional year, faces playing in the Europa League for the first time.

It is not something he is viewing with relish and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner feels there could be more attractive options available to him at this stage in his career.

The former Real Madrid forward is anxious to stress he respects United but as he enters the final stages of his career, he wants to compete for the biggest prizes.

United are yet to comment on Ronaldo’s future, although previously this summer sources have been confident that the Portuguese would remain at Old Trafford next season.

While it would be a blow to United’s prestige if they were to lose one of the greatest players they have ever had, it would also solve a few issues for new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo clashed with Harry Maguire over the United captaincy last season, while interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s desire to implement a pressing game was thwarted by Ronaldo’s refusal to fit in with such a system.

Although Ten Hag has said how much he is looking forward to linking up with Ronaldo, it is not clear how the forward’s playing style would fit in with the Dutchman.

In addition, Ronaldo is the highest paid player in the Premier League and his exit would create more scope within United’s summer transfer budget.

Ronaldo is due to return to the club for pre-season training this week. It is anticipated he will be on their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eguavoen: Why I accepted NFF Technical Director’s job

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Austin Eguavoen, has said he decided to take up the technical director’s job of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) because of his desire to prove that an ex-international can push Nigerian football to a higher level. He said in spite of the offer from Mali’s Club Malien de Bamako, […]
Sports

Onwuzurike completes sprints double at Stanford Invitational meet

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A day after twice breaking the school 100m record, Udodi Onwuzurike ran a new personal season’s best of 20.38s in the 200m to successfully complete a sprint double at the Stanford Invitational at Cobb Track and Angell Field in California, the USA.   The 19-year-old Nigerian’s time of 20.38s is believed to be the fastest […]
Sports

UEFA League: Courtois ready for penalties against Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said he will not be afraid to take a penalty if their Champions League final against Liverpool goes the distance on Saturday. Courtois has an impressive record saving penalties this season, having stopped three of his five faced, including one from Lionel Messi against Paris Saint-Germain in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica