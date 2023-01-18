Ronaldo will debut against Messi on Thursday as Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo Another battle between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is coming. It will take place on Thursday, January 19 in Saudi Arabia. The reason? A friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and a best selection from two of Saudi Arabia’s top teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese star has just joined Al-Nassr, and it has been confirmed and told to Cristiano that he will have the honor of wearing the captain’s armband for the match. It comes as a new opportunity to see these two soccer giants together on the same pitch, as part of the Parisian team’s tour of the Middle East this week, which will take them to Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Two teams in the Saudi Arabian league are determined to sign Leo Messi, with talk of sums that would exceed the money that Cristiano Ronaldo receives at Al Nassir. Two teams are willing to pay the Argentine around 350 million euros per season. Al-Hilal (Riyadh) and Al Itihad (Jedah) are the teams that have asked for help from the government to be able to make the offer.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...