Sports

Ronaldo will debut against Messi on Thursday as Al-Nassr captain

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ronaldo will debut against Messi on Thursday as Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo Another battle between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is coming. It will take place on Thursday, January 19 in Saudi Arabia. The reason? A friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and a best selection from two of Saudi Arabia’s top teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese star has just joined Al-Nassr, and it has been confirmed and told to Cristiano that he will have the honor of wearing the captain’s armband for the match. It comes as a new opportunity to see these two soccer giants together on the same pitch, as part of the Parisian team’s tour of the Middle East this week, which will take them to Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Two teams in the Saudi Arabian league are determined to sign Leo Messi, with talk of sums that would exceed the money that Cristiano Ronaldo receives at Al Nassir. Two teams are willing to pay the Argentine around 350 million euros per season. Al-Hilal (Riyadh) and Al Itihad (Jedah) are the teams that have asked for help from the government to be able to make the offer.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

LaLiga: Lewandowski snatches late Barca win at Valencia; Atletico, Sevilla lose

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in LaLiga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner. The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha’s cross home at the death to pull Barcelona level on 31 points with Real Madrid at the top […]
Sports

Jang, Musa task Lalong to complete stadia

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Former Governor of Plateau State Senator Jonah David Jang, has appealed to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to complete the various stadia his administration started constructing in the 17 local government areas of the state to help discover hidden talents in football. Jang made the appeal at the weekend in Jos, at the Rwang-Pam […]
Sports

Lagos hauls 39 medals as 1st S’West Para-athletics championship ends in grand style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Team Lagos athletes raked in 39 medals at the just-concluded three-day maiden edition of the Regional Para-Athletics Championship, held at the Mainbowl, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere,Lagos State.   Team Lagos won nine gold,15 silver and 15 Bronze medals, while Ogun State was placed second with seven gold, seven silver and three bronze medals; Oyo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica