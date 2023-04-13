Sports

Ronaldo’s Club, Al-Nassr Sack Head Coach

The Saudi Arabia Football Club and Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, Al Nassr parted way with his French Coach Rudi Garcia on Thursday, April 13.

“Al Nassr had announced that the Head Coach, Rudi Garcia has left the club by mutual agreement,” as disclosed in a statement issued on their official English-language Twitter feed.

The statement reads, “The board and everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past eight months.”

Garcia, 59, was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad.

He has previously coached Lille, Marseille, and Lyon in his homeland and also had two and a half years in charge of Roma in Italy.

Ronaldo, now 38, signed for the Riyadh-based side in December on a deal to June 2025 believed to be worth more than 400 million euros ($442m) in total, according to sources close to Al Nassr.

He has so far scored 11 goals in 12 games for the club.

