Sports

Ronaldo’s power play puts pressure on Ten Hag

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock demand to leave Manchester United has thrown Erik ten Hag’s plans into disarray as he scrambles to contain the fall-out from the Portugal star’s power play.

Just one year after returning to United in a blockbuster move from Juventus, Ronaldo has already grown so disenchanted that he is trying to force his way out of Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old is reported to have told United he wants to be sold, with his agent Jorge Mendes said to have held talks with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli as he seeks a club capable of satisfying Ronaldo’s ambitions.

Ronaldo’s frustration mounted throughout a turbulent campaign that saw United go through three managers as they finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League.

Although Ronaldo was United’s top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions, his side ended the season trophyless and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The prospect of playing in the Europa League is hardly appealing to a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who has lifted the Champions League trophy five times.

Ronaldo has one year remaining on his contract and United insist the former Real Madrid forward is not for sale.

Ten Hag had expressed excitement at the prospect of working Ronaldo, but might have to plan a future without his most decorated player.

If Ten Hag had hoped to persuade Ronaldo to drop his transfer demand, the former Ajax boss won’t have been encouraged by the star’s absence when the rest of United’s internationals arrived for the start of their pre-season training programme on Monday.

United are due to fly to Thailand on Friday for their tour of Asia and Australia.

If Ronaldo misses the trip, it would seem almost certain his second spell at United is destined for an abrupt end.

GLOOMY PRESENCE

Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly is believed to be intrigued by the idea of starting a new era at Stamford Bridge with the marquee signing of Ronaldo.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be quite so amenable to the move after Ronaldo’s checkered first season back in Manchester.

While Ronaldo’s quality as a finisher remains unmatched, he rarely showed signs of wanting to engage with the high-tempo pressing game that interim boss Ralf Rangnick hoped to deploy.

Ronaldo’s lack of mobility and dubious work ethic reportedly convinced Rangnick to tell United football director John Murtough to sell him during the January transfer window.

That request was not granted and Ronaldo remained a gloomy presence around the club for the rest of the season.

He publicly clashed with Rangnick after being substituted during a match at Brentford, while there were reports of issues between the star and United captain Harry Maguire.

Ten Hag will surely be aware that life with Ronaldo rarely runs smoothly and may even be pondering whether he would be better off without the distractions that surround the star.

Manchester City and Liverpool are lightyears ahead of United at present and for Ten Hag to turn them into contenders for a first English title since 2013, he needs to cleanse a squad that turned toxic last season.

The divisive Paul Pogba’s departure was a step in the right direction and Ten Hag is hopeful of putting his stamp on the squad with several signings in the coming days.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is said to have agreed a three-year contract, with Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia close to signing.

Ten Hag is also chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Youth and Sports ministry gets 140bn boost

Posted on Author Temitayo Durowoju

The ministry of Youth and Sports has been given a boost of 40 billion as the Federal Executive Council approved National Development Plan (NDP) for the ministry for a period of four years, (2021-2025.) For the first time in the history of Nigeria National Development Plan, Sports under the leadership of Sunday Dare is now […]
Sports

EPL: Conte masterminds ‘perfect game’ to stop Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  Antonio Conte praised his Tottenham Hotspur side’s ability to turn defence into attack as they shrugged off a dreadful recent run to stun Premier League leaders Manchester City with a Harry Kane-inspired 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. After three successive league defeats, Tottenham’s top-four ambitions were fading and Conte’s honeymoon period […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Atlético slip again as Inter close in on Serie A title

Posted on Author Reporter

*Darmian scores late Inter winner, Atalanta into top four *Schalke ends winless run, Depay scores twice for Lyon Atlético Madrid returned to the top of La Liga with a 1-1 draw away to Real Betis but did so at the expense of losing yet more players to injury, leaving their title hopes hanging by a thread. Diego Simeone’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica