Sports

Ronaldo’s second Man Utd debut may be delayed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United fans are eagerly awaiting the Portuguese icon’s second Old Trafford debut – but they may be left to wait a little longer to see the star’s return

There have been few debuts that have generated more excitement than Cristiano Ronaldo ‘s second coming at Manchester United.

But Red Devils supporters could be forced to wait a little longer to watch the Portuguese icon make his Old Trafford return after his sensational transfer from Juventus.

Ronaldo has arrived in Manchester following his exploits during the international break and is preparing to return for the club he left as a world superstar for a record £80million fee to Real Madrid 12 years ago.

It has been confirmed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will wear his old No 7 shirt for United after Edinson Cavani gave the iconic shirt number up.

And millions of fans worldwide have been expecting Ronaldo to walk out for his second Old Trafford debut in Saturday’s 3pm Premier League fixture against Newcastle.

But according to The Sun, Ronaldo may not return for the Red Devils until next Tuesday.

After returning to England following international duty with Portugal, Ronaldo has had to isolate due to coronavirus rules, giving him only one day to train with his new team-mates ahead of their home game.

The report claims that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is therefore unlikely to start Ronaldo against Newcastle due to the restricted preparation time.

That means he could wait to make his full second debut for the Champions League group stage clash away to Young Boys in Switzerland next Tuesday.

United fans were already bellowing the name of Ronaldo in their last Premier League victory against Wolves and Solskjaer understands the excitement around the dramatic signing from Juventus.

“He is going to make us a better team,” the Norwegian said. “He’s a special boy, or man now. He was a boy when I played with him.

“Of course, the players are excited, some have played with him in their national team. You see the fans – they are excited. That’s what he does – he is a special player.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is also looking forward to his return and has already spoken of his positive relationship with former United teammate Solskjaer.

*Courtesy: Mirror

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL Clubs brace up for full licensing compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season gets set to kick off in October, reports say virtually all the 20 clubs in the top domestic league have put machinery in motion to fully comply with the League Management Company (LMC’s) licensing requirements ahead of time.   A survey conducted recently by @ clubowners_ng revealed […]
Sports

Amuneke trains grassroots coaches in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Determined to impact knowledge to upcoming coaches, former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke would today organise a one-day clinic at the famous Federal Housing Authority (FHA) football field in FESTAC City, a surburb in Lagos. The 1994 African Footballer of the Year who is a holder of UEFA Pro Coaching License, said it was important to […]

Ademola Lookman
Sports

Ademola Lookman: I put pressure on myself to do well

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigerian-born striker, Ademola Lookman, has revealed the secrets behind his great form for his English Premier League side, Fulham, in the past weeks.   Speaking after his lone goal secured another win for Fulham, the former Everton striker said he always put pressure on himself to perform well. Lookman currently on loan from Bundesliga side, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica