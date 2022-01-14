Ronchess restructures, appoints new board of directors

Following a successful listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX – formerly the Nigerian Stock Exchange), Ronchess Global Resources Plc (RONCHESS) notified the Nigerian Exchange, yesterday, on the restructuring of its board. Ronchess Board of Directors is now led by Mr. Adeolu Adeboye – a graduate of Software Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. He practiced in this field for 10 years in the the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria. A seasoned entrepreneur who has created many businesses, his areas of expertise include insurance, retail, power and construction. Adeboye is an entrepreneur with experience in running diverse business interests successfully. The board is co-chaired by the eminently qualified flight Captain Niyi Ogunnowo with over two decades of experience spanning Information technology and the transportation industry across Nigeria and the United States of America. Ogunnowo graduated with Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) in Computer Information Systems from Rutgers University Newark, NJ USA and Master of Science in Business and Information Systems from New Jersey University of Technology Newark New Jersey United States of America. He further holds high profile certifications and licenses such as the Airline Transport Pilot Licence, B-737 (CLASSIC) TRI EASA Certification, Oracle Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified Professional and Microsoft Certified Small and Medium Business Specialist.
