Business

Ronchess restructures, appoints new board of directors

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Following a successful listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX – formerly the Nigerian Stock Exchange), Ronchess Global Resources Plc (RONCHESS) notified the Nigerian Exchange, yesterday, on the restructuring of its board. Ronchess Board of Directors is now led by Mr. Adeolu Adeboye – a graduate of Software Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. He practiced in this field for 10 years in the the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria. A seasoned entrepreneur who has created many businesses, his areas of expertise include insurance, retail, power and construction. Adeboye is an entrepreneur with experience in running diverse business interests successfully. The board is co-chaired by the eminently qualified flight Captain Niyi Ogunnowo with over two decades of experience spanning Information technology and the transportation industry across Nigeria and the United States of America. Ogunnowo graduated with Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) in Computer Information Systems from Rutgers University Newark, NJ USA and Master of Science in Business and Information Systems from New Jersey University of Technology Newark New Jersey United States of America. He further holds high profile certifications and licenses such as the Airline Transport Pilot Licence, B-737 (CLASSIC) TRI EASA Certification, Oracle Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified Professional and Microsoft Certified Small and Medium Business Specialist.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

China’s services sector grows at slowest rate in 10 months in Feb

Posted on Author Reporter

    China’s services sector activity grew at its slowest pace in 10 months in February as firms struggled with sluggish demand and high costs, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, prompting them to cut jobs. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 51.5, the lowest since April, from 52.0 in January […]

nngx
Business

Equities extend decline with N16bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading in equities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse. The local bourse recorded only 13 gainers against 25 losers to sustain downward trend. The NGX-All-Share Index dipped 31.62 basis points or 0.07 per cent to close at 41,943.83 index […]
Business

How ICT bailed Nigeria out of recession, by Abdullahi

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…says NITDA has touched over 2.5m lives   As the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) celebrates its 20 years of service to the country, Director General of the agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said the agency has grown beyond the dreams of its founders, adding that NITDA was established to implement the Nigerian National IT […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica