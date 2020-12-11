Ronke Odusanya denies ruining baby daddy’s finances

is a celebrity and she must celebrate the birthday in a very big way, the guy had to sell one of his cars worth 12m for 4m and gave Ronke the 4m of which Ronke didn’t end up celebrating any birthday.”

The movie star, however, took to her Instagram page to state that the rumours about her financial irresponsibility were “lies”. “While my silence may be taken for cowardice, I will be calm because the truth always reveals itself. I can defend myself but I won’t want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating and factless information,” she wrote.

“The Court of Social Media has always been myopic and manipulative. You did not make me, you cannot break me. “Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what? Investigate before publishing.

For the platform used to peddle this absurdity, seeds sown will surely germinate.” Odusanya’s statement comes after the blog had claimed that the actress advised her baby daddy to sell his house — valued at N90 million — for her to set up a “big classy business” but Jago’s mother had prevented her from achieving her goals

Like this: Like Loading...