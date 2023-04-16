Arts & Entertainments News

Ronke Odusanya Stern A Note Of Warning To Mide Martins

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Ronke Odusanya, a Nollywood actress known for her role in Yoruba films has called out her colleague, Mide Martins who is well known for causing trouble in movies.

Ronke Odusanya who shared a post of herself, Mide Martins, and a male senior colleague on her Instagram page advised people close to Mide to tell her she is here to stay.

The actress made it clear that she isn’t ready for any drama but if Mide Martins brings any drama up, she is also ready for her.

The two are currently on set for a new movie as co-wives and any lover of Yoruba movies will know that Mide Martins is well-known for causing trouble in her movies.

She wrote “Just help me tell @mydemartins that I’m here to stay and not ready for any gbasgbos.

“If she brings any I’m fully ready. You do this one”

 

Pandora Peaceman

