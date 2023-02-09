Health

Rose Leke, immunologist, emerges chairman of Gavi’s Independent Review Committee

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) has announced the appointment of leading African immunologist, parasitologist and malariologist Dr. Rose Gana Fomban Leke as the new Chair of Gavi’s Independent Review Committee (IRC). A Cameroonian national, Dr. Leke is Emeritus Professor at the University of Yaoundé, and has been a prominent and well-respected figure in global health and immunology for several decades.

The Gavi IRC is an independent committee of experts that are mandated to review countries’ applications for all types of new funding support, ensuring a holistic view of the broad portfolio of immunisation and health systems support Gavi provides to countries, and to make recommendations for funding allocation to the Gavi CEO. “We are privileged to have Dr. Leke bring her deep experience, country knowledge, policy mastery, expertise in immunisation and passion to the Gavi mission,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi.

“As the Alliance enters a period of renewal after several years of emergency pandemic response, Dr. Leke is the right person to chair the IRC as we look to support countries to recover, restore and expand routine immunisation, reach zero-dose children, rollout critical innovations such as the HPV and malaria vaccines, and strengthen health systems and emergency response capacities.”

 

