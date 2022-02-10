Health

Rose Of Sharon Foundation offers free cancer, general health screening for Lagosians

Posted on

In line with the commemoration of the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the Rose of Sharon Foundation, a non-profit, faithbased, and non-governmental organisation focused on easing the burdens of existence for widows and orphans, has provided free breast, cervical cancer screening and treatment as well as general health screening services to its beneficiaries, in partnership with Optimum Cancer Care Foundation and CHECK Medical Mission. Speaking at the screening exercise, the Medical Director, Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr. Femi Olaleye, advised women, particularly widows, to go for regular screening, as early detection can protect them and save their lives.

While explaining that early detection remains the best approach to preventing cervical and breast cancer, he warned them to be wary of those unhealthy factors that could lead to these diseases. Olaleye stated it was gratifying to note that the Rose of Sharon Foundation drove awareness through the screening exercise. According to him, this would help improveknowledge among women and encourage them to imbibe healthy habits. The list of beneficiaries of the cancer screening and treatment exercise includes Oluwatoyin Okubadejo, Fidelia Okoronkwo, and Ubah Roseline, among others.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ubah Roseline, expressed profound appreciation to the Foundation, saying that this intervention would help her remain in excellent health. The breast and cervical screening exercise was followed by a general healthcare programme on February 3, 2022, which provided free medical care services to widows, their children and orphans. The programme began with a talk by Dr Ajani Raliat, a psychologist with Gracespring Foundation Lagos, who reiterated the importance of good mental health to the well being of mothers and women in general. She also had private consultations with women and encouraged them to develop the healthy habit of speaking up and not stifling their emotions.

 

Our Reporters

