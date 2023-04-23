Rose Speaks On Missing Football After Spurs Match

Former England defender, Danny Rose who spent most of his career at Spurs, but enjoyed a short loan at Newcastle in 2020, has been a free agent since leaving Watford last September.
The left-back subsequently kept his distance from football, even going as far as avoiding watching the World Cup in Qatar earlier this season.
But appearing as a pundit during Sky Sports’ coverage on Sunday, the 32-year-old revealed how watching Newcastle’s comprehensive victory over Spurs helped reignite his passion.
It may not be the most popular opinion with Tottenham supporters, who saw their team humiliated on Tyneside, but Rose’s comments were heartfelt and not said with any relish for Spurs’ downfall.
“I haven’t watched a lot of football this season, but watching those 90 minutes have made me fall in love with football again. So thank you,” Rose said.
“Obviously, it’s no secret that I’ve been away from football. I’ve deliberately not watched any football – I didn’t watch the World Cup.
“It was only until the other night – I watched [Manchester] City in the Champions League. Watching it and listening to the music is when I started to think: ‘OK, I miss it.’
“I haven’t been in a stadium for a long time. I love football – a lot of it’s to do with the atmosphere – but just seeing how [Newcastle have] played football and that feeling after three points, it’s just reignited some feelings within myself.”
Newcastle, who were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa in their previous outing, bolstered their top-four status by moving six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, against whom they led 5-0 after just 21 minutes.
“That’s the reaction we wanted and an incredible start,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told Sky Sports. “The quality of our finishing was incredible. They weren’t stick-on goals. We were lethal in front of the goal.
“Everything about our first half an hour was where we want to be. Since I walked through the door here, the players have responded so well. I can’t thank them enough.”
Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier urged his team-mates to embrace the prospect of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.
“We let the supporters down last week, and it was about responding well. I thought we did that,” said the Magpies captain.
“We got some goals early in the game. We showed throughout the season we want to be on the front foot.
“We shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play Champions League football. The games are running out. This stadium would be bouncing with Champions League football.”