Rose Speaks On Missing Football After Spurs Match

“I haven’t been in a stadium for a long time. I love football – a lot of it’s to do with the atmosphere – but just seeing how [Newcastle have] played football and that feeling after three points, it’s just reignited some feelings within myself.”

Newcastle, who were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa in their previous outing, bolstered their top-four status by moving six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, against whom they led 5-0 after just 21 minutes.

“That’s the reaction we wanted and an incredible start,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told Sky Sports. “The quality of our finishing was incredible. They weren’t stick-on goals. We were lethal in front of the goal.

“Everything about our first half an hour was where we want to be. Since I walked through the door here, the players have responded so well. I can’t thank them enough.”

Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier urged his team-mates to embrace the prospect of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

“We let the supporters down last week, and it was about responding well. I thought we did that,” said the Magpies captain.

“We got some goals early in the game. We showed throughout the season we want to be on the front foot.