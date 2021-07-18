Body & Soul

Rosie, Ruggedman spark dating rumours with lovey-dovey pictures

Rosie, co-winner of the ‘Ultimate Love’ TV show, has sparked dating rumours with Ruggedman, the veteran rapper, after loved-up photos of the pair surfaced online.

 

 

The reality TV star first left tongues wagging last month when she shared a photo of herself and the veteran rapper holding one another intimately with smiles etched on their faces. Rosie had accompanied the photo with a romantic-toned note which read: “Look whose found love @ruggedybaba. Do we look good together?”

 

But on Wednesday, the entrepreneur again fuelled claims of a potential relationship between the pair with another lovey-dovey post. In the now-viral post, Ruggedman, whose real name is Michael Stephens, could be seen holding her from the back while taking pictures together.

 

“You smile and Glow when he tells you what you need to hear before going to site. @ruggedybaba your ice-cream appreciates you,” she captioned the photo. It remains unclear if the pair are actually dating or they are just friends. The development comes months after the controversial split between Rosemary ‘Rosie’

 

Afuwape and Kachi Ucheagwu, her estranged lover. Rosie and Kachi had won the first season of the ‘Ultimate Love’, a reality show hinged on finding love as couples, which might or not lead to marriage, with a prize worth millions to be won.

 

The duo, however, announced their breakup, shortly after the show ended, thereby forfeiting all the prizes won, including an all-expense-paid wedding, N5 million, and a well-furnished house.

 

Kachi had earlier attributed the split to Rosie’s decision to abort their 12 weeks pregnancy without his consent at the time. Rosie had, however, dismissed Kachi’s claim while accusing him of domestic violence.

