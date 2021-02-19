Arts & Entertainments

Rosy Meurer hits critics over marriage to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Rosy Meurer, Nigerian actress, has slammed her critics as outrage continues to trail her marriage to Olakunle Churchill, ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh. The spotlight has continued to beam on Meurer since Churchill introduced her as his wife during the occasion of her birthday.

Several Nigerians had lambasted her for marrying the businessman, despite earlier denying having any relationship with him. But in an Instagram post, Meurer called out her critics, wondering why they made themselves judge over her case. The actress also said she’s glad that the issue kept her “jobless” critics busy.

“To all the lawyers and judges, Mamas and Papas, I see you all too and I equally appreciate you all for making me priority on my day. I thank you for spicing up my day with all y’all’s hilarious comments,” she wrote. “Indeed you gave me a good laugh. You guys are just too much. I am happy I was able to keep you busy as we all know how hard it is to get jobs and how so many of you are battling idleness.

“I’m glad you all had the opportunity to share your ideas and theories on my day. Without you guys this life for no balance. Indeed my day wouldn’t have been the same without you all. “Everything you all wished upon me, I wish same to you all individually. May God bless you all It’s all LOVE from this end. I am honored #everythingrosy #thankful #blessed #MrsChurchill WeMove #watchmemanifest.” The movie star also appreciated those who celebrated her on her birthday. “Thank you so so much to everyone that took out time to pray for me on my very special day. I see you all and words cannot express how appreciative I am for all the love you showered on me,” she added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: US movie theaters set to reopen

Posted on Author Reporter

  AMC Theatres and other cinema chains will fire up projectors in some major U.S. cities this week, offering lower-priced admission, discounted popcorn and new safety measures to tempt audiences back to the movies despite the pandemic. Theaters will remain closed, however, in some of the biggest movie-going markets including Los Angeles and New York, […]
Arts & Entertainments

5 classic must-watch films by Chico Ejiro

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian film industry woke up to the sad news of the passing of one of its contemporary pioneers, Chico Maziakpono Ejiro, on Christmas Day. Ejiro reportedly died from a seizure stemming from heart complications in the early hours of December 25, 2020 after concluding production of his latest film on Christmas Eve. He was […]
Arts & Entertainments

Grammys 2021 postponed over COVID-19

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammys, has postponed the 2021 edition of its annual award ceremony by nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award ceremony, which was earlier slated for January 31, has now been rescheduled for March 14, according to a joint statement by Harvey Mason, CEO of Recording Academy; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica