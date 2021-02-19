Rosy Meurer hits critics over marriage to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband

Rosy Meurer, Nigerian actress, has slammed her critics as outrage continues to trail her marriage to Olakunle Churchill, ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh. The spotlight has continued to beam on Meurer since Churchill introduced her as his wife during the occasion of her birthday.

Several Nigerians had lambasted her for marrying the businessman, despite earlier denying having any relationship with him. But in an Instagram post, Meurer called out her critics, wondering why they made themselves judge over her case. The actress also said she’s glad that the issue kept her “jobless” critics busy.

“To all the lawyers and judges, Mamas and Papas, I see you all too and I equally appreciate you all for making me priority on my day. I thank you for spicing up my day with all y’all’s hilarious comments,” she wrote. “Indeed you gave me a good laugh. You guys are just too much. I am happy I was able to keep you busy as we all know how hard it is to get jobs and how so many of you are battling idleness.

“I’m glad you all had the opportunity to share your ideas and theories on my day. Without you guys this life for no balance. Indeed my day wouldn’t have been the same without you all. “Everything you all wished upon me, I wish same to you all individually. May God bless you all It’s all LOVE from this end. I am honored #everythingrosy #thankful #blessed #MrsChurchill WeMove #watchmemanifest.” The movie star also appreciated those who celebrated her on her birthday. “Thank you so so much to everyone that took out time to pray for me on my very special day. I see you all and words cannot express how appreciative I am for all the love you showered on me,” she added.

