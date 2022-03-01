Business

Rotalty: Nigeria loses $3.7bn, as Shell faults reports on leaving

Nigeria’s revenue gap has widened further as it lost a whopping $3.7 billion in royalties and taxes from Shell within one year.

 

This happens as the global oil firm said that it was still very much available in the country in order to continue managing its portfolios, which cut across oil and gas production and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), among others.

The External Relations Manager, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Mr Igo Weli, said that the firm paid taxes and royalties of $4.6 billion to the Federal Government in 2019, adding that the figure tumbled to $900 million in 2020 due to factors, which included the global pandemic (COVID) that affected many major economies.

SPDC is the umbrella body of all Shell’s operations in the country.
Speaking during a media engagement in Lagos, Weli said the event was organised to provide backgrounds on issues affecting the company, with a view to enabling Nigerians have a true picture about them.

According to him, Shell has substantially impacted the Nigerian economy as it paid $4.6 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government, noting that the company’s operations was affected by the pandemic.

“If one looks at the company’s activities in 2021, it is clear that the operation of the firm was hindered by the pandemics. It was only that year that the company was unable to do a lot,” he said.

On the issue of exiting Nigeria, Weli described it as a figment of imaginations of some Nigerians, stressing that the company had never contemplated leaving the shores of the West African country,   where it has pioneered a lot of oil and gas projects, with huge financial inflows to government.

He said: “Many people have said that Shell is leaving Nigeria. But that is not true. The company is not going anywhere. Rather than exiting Nigeria, Shell has agreed to stay in order to strengthen its offshore operations.

“Going forward, the company would try as much as possible to deepening activities in upstream segment of the nation’s oil industry, since the firm pioneered it.”

Meanwhile, the company said that it had spent N800 million on contracts to Nigerian companies in 2020, a figure, which marked a drastic reduction in the amount spent in the previous years.

The firm said that it paid S2.8 billion between 2000 to 2021, adding that another part of its contributions to the development of Nigeria was the employment of over 2,000 citizens in its workforce.

 

