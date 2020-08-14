Rotarian advises Nigerians to create opportunities

The District Governor, Rotary Club International District 9110, Nigeria, which covers Lagos and Ogun states, Rotarian Bola Oyebade, has appealed to Nigerians to emulate the club by creating opportunities in their environment instead of complaining. Oyebade, who gave the advice while on a visit to Rotary Club of Festac in his capacity as the District Governor for the 2020 – 2021 Rotary year, said the club was lighting its environments and creating opportunities as an example for people to do the same.

He said Nigerians should stop complaining that there is no money but rather do their little best just as Rotary is doing to make the society better. Oyebade also encouraged people to join Rotary especially those who would want to give out their resources to support the society but do not know how to channel such resources or materials because they do not want their identity to be revealed. As part of its numerous humanitarian programmes, the club is carrying out a free pros-tate cancer screening for men who are above 40 years. This screening, which started on July 4, 2020, will be repeated at the Palace of the Osolo of Isolo, Lagos. The project will outlive the 2020/2021 Rotary year as plans are on ground to build a prostate cancer centre in Ogun State.

Oyebade advised the Festac chapter to improve and increase their membership from 36 to at least 200 members before the Rotary 2020/2021 ends as this will enable the club do more. He also promises to create opportunities in the greater society during his tenure. The district governor advised the society not to lose hope because of the effect of coronavirus but rather share their problems and think outside the box. As part of the activities, Rotarian Bassey Edet, who leads the club in Festac, led others on a visit to a medical centre, Mile 2, Amuwo-Odofin, a tree planting exercise along Festac Town Link Bridge in Amuwo-Odofin. At the medical centre the club donated medical materials such as mattresses, beds, fans, and medical equipments etc, which were received by the medical officer in charge of the healthcare centre, Mrs. Obasa. She thanked the club for their kind gesture. Cheques of N100,000 each were also issued to two secondary school students on scholarship.

