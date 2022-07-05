Rotarians tackle environmental sanitation, climate change

Last week, members of the Rotary Club, Asokoro, stormed the streets of Abuja for environmental sanitation and beautification. CALEB ONWE reports

O ne of the most crucial points in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, is fighting climate change through responsible management of the environment. The Rotary Club, Asokoro, Abuja, identified with this goal recently when its members took part in a special environmental sanitation exercise. The participants were in consensus that it was every citizen’s obligation to save the environment from degradation.

The members of the club were seen on the streets, picking trash in an attempt to demolish the heaps of refuse dumped in several locations within the city. They expressed disdain at the attitude of some residents who dispose their re- fuse indiscriminately.

They were also seen planting trees and flowers along major streets of Abuja. They went about the exercise with a lot of excitement and a sense of fulfillment to have contributed towards saving the environment from the destructive effects of climate change. President of the Rotary Club Asokoro, Ebele Israel, said the exercise was a good way to begin a new Rotary year.

Israel who exuded so much joy said she was delighted that members responded to the clarion call and turned out enmasse for the community work. She noted that it was a demonstration of patriotism. According to her, while Rotary Club remains committed to its avowed fight to eradicate Polio and other diseases, it was essential to make the environment conducive for human habitation.

In the current year, she disclosed, the club would be embarking on four cardinal programmes namely End Polio Campaign, Tree planting, Awareness on Sustainable Development and Environmental Sanitation. Israel acknowledged that though Nigeria had joined other Polio free countries, sustaining the campaign against the dreaded disease was needful to endure it doesn’t bounce back. On the tree planting campaign, the President explained that beautifying the capital city should not be left to the government alone.

According to her, it was everyone’s business, to ensure that the environment was kept clean and threats degradation eliminated. “Apart from the End Polio Now Campaign, we want to keep our environment clean. We want to walk round the streets and pick up trashes.

We will discard the trashes properly, the ones that need to be recycled we separate them. “The government can ban the use of waterproof and promote the use of other packaging things that can easily decompose.

The environment is our life, when we keep it clean, when we keep the environment clean, we have a better air to breathe in,” she said.

The Club’s District Director for Environment, Omale Agida, said desert encroachment poses dangers for humanity, hence the need to plant trees Agida appealed to the government to strengthen policies that promote good environmental practices, stating that a mismanaged environment was disastrous. “Rotary is about service to humanity.

All we want to do is to see that we have a conducive environment. The essence of planting tree today is to make sure we fight desert encroachment and when you have a lot of trees around you, you tap oxygen from them. “We appeal to government to take issues of the environment very seriously.

The way waste is being disposed is not helping us. It has become a hazard to the entire world,” Agida said. Another participant, Dr. Khadijat Yusuf, called on all stakeholders not to let down their guards in the fight against Polio, notwithstanding the fact that the country had been declared Polio free. She noted that one of the ways to keep the diseases eternally away from the society was to avoid practices that could trigger it.

According to her, Nigerians should also continue to encourage the administration of Polio vaccination on children as and when due.

