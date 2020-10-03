Rotary Club creates awareness drive to save the earth

Rotary Club of Lagos Island recently launched a project, titled: Planet Earth Drive to Save Earth through tree planting, with Kings College Staff School in central Lagos, being the first point of call. Led by the club’s chairperson on tree plantation project, Rotarian Abigail Enudi, the club members engaged in the planting of trees and flowers around the school. The tree planting exercise referred to by members of the club as Planet Earth Project, has been added as new focus of Rotary Club globally in year 2020.

Other areas being: Peace Building and Conflict Prevention, Basic Education and Literacy, Health- Disease prevention and Treatment, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Community and Economic Development, Maternal and Child Health. According to Enudi, the club will be doing this every month in batches, “we have target of doing 300-500 tree plantation this year.’’

She further said: “We believe in empowerment through education, what we are doing in our capacity is symbolic for students to learn that caring environment is the next most important thing to survival.

