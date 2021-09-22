Rotary Club donates education materials to pupils in Isheri

Rotary Club International has donated education materials to pupils of Local Government Primary School, Isheri, Lagos. The President of Rotary Club Isheri North, Churchill Nwagwu presented school bags, books and writing materials to the pupils as they begin the new academic session with a refreshing hope.

Speaking at the presentation, Nwagwu charged the pupils to embrace education as the only sure tool that will guarantee a better future for them, their families and the country. He emphasized the need to update the state primary education curriculum with the introduction of technologically enhanced reading culture and vocational learning in public schools to prepare the children for the future.

According to Nwagwu, the Rotary Club of Isheri North understands the basic truth behind educating children.

“The education of children builds the spirit of teamwork and creates a sense of discipline in the children, which helps in their growth as well as the growth and development of the nation.

“Proper and good education is very imperative for all of us. These form the very essence of the recent mission by the Rotary Club of Isheri North, District 9110 Lagos tagged: ‘Back To School Project’ which falls in line with the Rotary International calendar of Basic Education and Literacy Month.”

The head of school, Mrs A.A. Ashiru expressed gratitude to the club for considering the pupils of the Local Government Primary School Isheri, in her basic education and literacy programme.

