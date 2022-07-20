News

Rotary Club Isheri North inducts Babayemi as president

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Isheri North Rotary Club has inducted Olugbenga Babayemi as its second president. The induction brought together the District President of Rotary 9110, Omotunde Lawson, fellow Rotarians, captains of industry, royal fathers and other prominent Nigerians. The event which took place yesterday has as its theme, “The Role of Citizens in Leadership and National Building,” and afforded the club an opportunity to raise funds for its numerous humanitarian projects and also to honour 15 Nigerians for their roles in promoting charity work.
In his speech, Babayemi commended the out-going president of the club, Churchill Nwagwu for excellent performance, having successfully done 11 projects in one year, he also noted that the club in the imagine year is going to ensure proper engagement of members, comfort and care. He said: “This is in alignment with the Rotary International (RI) president, Jenifer Jones’ goal for this Rotary year, to create club experiences that are welcoming, inclusive and enjoyable. “Likewise, imaginative District Governor, RI district 9110 is very passionate about club growths and collaborations with other clubs in achieving more impacting service projects.”

 

Our Reporters

