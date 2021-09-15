Rotary Club of Ikeja Celebrates 54th Anniversary

All roads led to the Lagos Airport Hotel penultimate September 6, for the 54th anniversary celebration of the Rotary Club of Ikeja. The event which attracted other Rotarians as well as guests was chaired by the Doyen of Rotary club in Nigeria, Past District Governor (PDG), Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, who eulogised illustrious Rotarians including Chief Anofi Goubadia and Harold Ladipo, who allowed the club to hold meetings on his property which currently houses Lagos Airport Hotel where the club still meets weekly. While congratulating members of the club for celebrating 54 years of existence of the club, which is second to Rotary club of Lagos in District 9110, PDG Adelusi-Adeluyi, said: “We are happy keeping to standards in Ikeja and it is time for us to re-prioritise and re-assess the club to make it more relevant and impactful.
