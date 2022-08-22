Metro & Crime

Rotary Club of Isolo hosts DG Lawson, disburses N1m micro credit to women

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

It was a memorable time recently when the District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110, Lagos and Ogun states, Rotarian Omowunmi Lawson, visited Rotary Club of Isolo, Lagos.

 

During the visit witnessed by the President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and past District Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Rotarian Michael Olawale-Cole; Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kolawole Alani Sehu Tijani, members of the club and other personalities, the club’s interest free micro credit facility of N1 million naira was disbursed to 50 market women with focus on widows, who were empowered with N25,000 each to be repaid within a year.

 

Also, free cervical and prostate cancer tests; free eye tests were carried out, likewise donation  of free eyeglasses; tree planting at Isolo General Hospital, and inspection of the massive cervical centre edifice inside the hospital by the club.

 

However, it was noted that the construction of the cervical hospital started last year under the leadership of the immediate past female President, Rotarian Taiwo Raji is scheduled to be completed before June next year under Oshoniyi.

 

The club in collaboration with Rotary Club and Inner Wheel Club, also trained fashion designers, hair stylists, and hairdressers and as well empower them with two sewing machines and two hairdressing equipment, both training and equipment costing about N380,000.00, the club made known.

 

Lawson lauded the first President in the Diaspora of Rotary Club of Isolo, Dr. Atilade ‘Femi Oshoniyi, over his contributions to human empowerment and the betterment of the society.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums chased me away from my palace, stole our crown – Ogun monarch

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Thetraditionalrulerof Iraye communityintheSagamu LocalGovernmentAreaof Ogun State, Oba Mosudi Owodina, has narrated how he nar-  rowly escaped death from armed hoodlums, who invaded the town and stole the ancestral crown and traditionalstaff of officeof thetown.   The royal father, who claimed to have been chased away from the town by armed hoodlums however said that policemen […]
Metro & Crime

 Ekiti farmer’s abductors demand N30m ransom

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A sum of N30 million has been demanded by the abductors who kidnapped  a farmer at Iyemero Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, before he would be released. The victim, Alhaji Jimoh Olodan, was kidnapped at Elegure farmstead in the community around 11pm, on Friday. The abductors, numbering 18, were said to have […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t turn Imo into a war zone, PDP tells Uzodinma, Okorocha, APC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned the violent clash between supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodinma over a disputed property, Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartments.   This is also as the PDP has called on Governor Uzodinma, Senator Okorocha and the APC to desist from turning Imo into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica