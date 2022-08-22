Rotary Club of Isolo hosts DG Lawson, disburses N1m micro credit to women

It was a memorable time recently when the District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110, Lagos and Ogun states, Rotarian Omowunmi Lawson, visited Rotary Club of Isolo, Lagos.

During the visit witnessed by the President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and past District Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Rotarian Michael Olawale-Cole; Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kolawole Alani Sehu Tijani, members of the club and other personalities, the club’s interest free micro credit facility of N1 million naira was disbursed to 50 market women with focus on widows, who were empowered with N25,000 each to be repaid within a year.

Also, free cervical and prostate cancer tests; free eye tests were carried out, likewise donation of free eyeglasses; tree planting at Isolo General Hospital, and inspection of the massive cervical centre edifice inside the hospital by the club.

However, it was noted that the construction of the cervical hospital started last year under the leadership of the immediate past female President, Rotarian Taiwo Raji is scheduled to be completed before June next year under Oshoniyi.

The club in collaboration with Rotary Club and Inner Wheel Club, also trained fashion designers, hair stylists, and hairdressers and as well empower them with two sewing machines and two hairdressing equipment, both training and equipment costing about N380,000.00, the club made known.

Lawson lauded the first President in the Diaspora of Rotary Club of Isolo, Dr. Atilade ‘Femi Oshoniyi, over his contributions to human empowerment and the betterment of the society.

